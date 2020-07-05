Jaipur, July 4: The Rajasthan government on Saturday announced the cancellation of all undergraduate and postgraduate examinations this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was finalised by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and an update was subsequently issued by him on Twitter to disseminate the information among netizens. ICAI Cancels May 2020 CA Examination Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, to Merge With November Attempt.

Earlier, the state government was considering to conduct undergraduate and postgraduate examinations by end of July. However, considering the gravity of coronavirus situation and the threat arising from the pandemic yet to subside, the state has decided to cancel the examinations for academic year 2020.

"State government has decided not to conduct exams for graduation and post Graduation course in all colleges, universities and technical education institutes this year, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Students will be promoted to the next class without examinations," said a statement issued by the Rajasthan government.

"The process to determine the marks of the students, for promotion to the next class, will be decided after examining the guidelines which will be issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD)," it further added.

See Ashok Gehlot's Tweets

सभी विद्यार्थियों को बिना परीक्षा के अगली कक्षा में प्रमोट किया जाएगा। प्रमोट होने वाले विद्यार्थियों के अंकों के निर्धारण के सम्बन्ध में भारत सरकार के मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्रालय द्वारा आगामी कुछ दिनों में जारी होने वाले दिशा-निर्देशों का अध्ययन कर समुचित निर्णय लिया जाएगा। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 4, 2020

The government of Maharashtra was among the first to announce cancellation of university examinations this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The government of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab deferred the exams and their final decision would be based on the UGC guidelines.

