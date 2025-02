Nagpur, Feb 20 (PTI) A Biman Bangldesh Airlines flight from Dhaka to Dubai with 396 passengers and 12 crew members on board made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport in Maharashtra, officials said on Thursday.

The flight was diverted and made the emergency landing at around midnight on Wednesday due to technical issues, a senior official of the Nagpur airport told PTI.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 20, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The flight was carrying 396 passengers and 12 crew members, another official said.

The passengers will be flown by another flight of the company later in the day, he said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, February 20 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)