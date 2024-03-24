New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was to celebrate Holi with the armed forces personnel in Siachen, the world's highest battleground, on Sunday, will mark the festival of colours in Leh instead, his office informed on Sunday.

Raksha Mantri Karyalaye informed through a post on its official X handle that owing to the prevailing weather conditions in the world's highest battleground, Singh will celebrate Holi with the armed forces in Leh.

"Due to inclement weather conditions in Siachen, there is a change in Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh's tour programme. He will now celebrate Holi with Armed Forces Personnel in Leh," the statement read.

Earlier, on Sunday, the Defence Minister departed for Siachen from Delhi.

In a post on X on March 23, Singh stated, "Tomorrow, March 24th, I shall be in Siachen, the world's highest battlefield. Looking forward to celebrating Holi with the armed forces personnel deployed there."

Siachen Glacier is situated near the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan.

It is the largest glacier in India and the second-largest in the world.

Further updates are awaited. (ANI)

