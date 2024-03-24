Hyderabad, March 24: In an unusual appeal, the father of a bridegroom in Telangana’s Sangareddy district has requested guests attending his son’s wedding to refrain from bringing gifts. Instead, he has asked for their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the form of votes.

“A vote for Narendra Modi will be the best gift you can give,” is printed on the wedding invitation card, right under a photograph of the Prime Minister. The wedding is scheduled to take place in Patancheru on April 4. 'Modi Always Fulfils His Guarantee': PM Narendra Modi Sounds Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Bugle in Telangana, Says 'I Have Worked Day and Night for My 140 Crore Family Members' (Watch Video).

The parents, Nandikanti Narsimlu and Nandikanti Nirmala, are celebrating the wedding of their only son, Sai Kumar, to Mahima Rani. The wedding has become a local sensation due to this unusual appeal. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi’s Poll Mantra to BJP Leaders: Next 100 Days Crucial, Win Every One’s Trust To Secure 400 Seats (Watch Video).

Narsimlu, a supplier of wooden materials for building construction from Arutla village in Kandi mandal, chose to make this unique appeal out of respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Narsimlu, who has previously organised the weddings of his two daughters, had not made such an appeal before. “My family found the idea good and asked me to go ahead,” Narsimlu told TOI on Saturday as he distributed the wedding invitations.

The wedding, dubbed ‘Nandikanti Vaari Pendlipelupu,’ has sparked interest not just among Narsimlu’s friends but also among those who have heard about it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2024 11:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).