New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Delhi University's School of Open Learning on Monday issued an advisory to students, asking them not to attend events that they have not registered for, two days after a degree distribution event here was cancelled following chaos due to overcrowding.

A 'degree fair' to distribute degrees to the students who have graduated from Delhi University was called off by the School of Open Learning on Saturday even as scores of students gathered at the venue. It was alleged that a stampede followed as students were arbitrarily not allowed entry to the venue and the event was abruptly cancelled.

The advisory issued by the Principal of the School of Open Learning, Uma Shankar Pandey, said all present and past students should not attend any event without prior registration.

When students reach the designated venue, they are expected to be disciplined and follow the administration's instructions, it said.

"All students and their guardians have been informed by the principal that disciplinary action will be taken against those students who are found behaving indecently either at SOL (School of Open Learning) or at any other venue they are invited to," the advisory said.

On June 3, during the degree distribution fair of SOL, many such students also reached the venue who had not registered themselves for it. As a result, a lot of trouble was faced due to unnecessary crowding, the advisory noted.

