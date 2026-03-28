Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 28 (ANI): On the occasion of the global environmental initiative Earth Hour, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the campaign by switching off all non-essential lights at the Chief Minister's residence from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM for one hour.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Earth Hour is not merely a symbolic initiative, but a powerful medium to remind all of us of our responsibility towards nature. He emphasised that collective efforts are essential for energy conservation, maintaining ecological balance, and preserving natural resources.

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Dhami appealed to the people of the state to actively participate in such initiatives and make energy conservation a part of their daily lives. He noted that small efforts can lead to significant change, ensuring a safe and clean future for the coming generations.

The Chief Minister also stated that Uttarakhand, being rich in natural resources, places the highest priority on environmental conservation and sustainable development. The state government is continuously working in this direction to maintain a balance between development and the environment.

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The Chief Minister said that this initiative reminds us of our responsibility towards nature and strengthens our commitment to energy conservation, environmental balance, and a secure future for the coming generations. He urged everyone to come together, take a pledge to protect nature, and fulfil their duty as responsible citizens.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also met Union Minister for Railways, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Saturday and requested expedited action on several key projects aimed at strengthening rail connectivity in Uttarakhand.

According to a press release, during the meeting, the Chief Minister briefed the Union Minister on the extensive preparations for Kumbh 2027 and the efforts being made to develop it as a "Digital Kumbh." He sought financial assistance of Rs 143.96 crore from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for this initiative. (ANI)

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