Lucknow, March 28: A 25-year-old ice-cream seller was killed in a violent attack in Parsawal village of Barabanki on Saturday, with police arresting a 50-year-old local resident accused of the crime. The victim, identified as Bablu, was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon following a verbal altercation while he was selling ice cream in the village.

Police said the accused, Shankar Yadav, was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Officers recovered the weapon used in the attack and secured the scene as part of an ongoing investigation. Ghaziabad Shocker: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped and Murder by Neighbour in Uttar Pradesh, Accused Injured in Police Encounter (Watch Video).

According to police accounts, Bablu had visited Parsawal village as part of his daily routine to sell ice cream when he became involved in an argument with the accused. The situation escalated, and Yadav allegedly attacked him with a sickle. The assault resulted in Bablu’s death at the scene. Authorities said the accused then returned to his residence, where he was later found by police.

A police team led by Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya reached the village after receiving information about the incident. The area was cordoned off, and officers proceeded to the accused’s house, where he was arrested. Uttar Pradesh Horror: In 2 Separate Cases, Spouses Murdered, Bodies Chopped Into Pieces and Fed To Fish or Dumped in River.

Police confirmed that the severed head of the victim was recovered from the premises. The accused was taken into custody without further incident, and the murder weapon was seized.

Bablu was the eldest of three brothers and supported his family through manual labour and selling ice cream. He is survived by his wife and two young children. Family members have been informed, and local authorities said support measures are being considered.

Police have sent the victim’s body for post-mortem examination and are investigating the circumstances that led to the altercation. Officials said further details regarding the motive will emerge as statements are recorded and evidence is reviewed.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).