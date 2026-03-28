Mumbai, March 28: Vijaypat Singhania, former chairman of the Raymond Group and a noted aviation enthusiast, passed away peacefully in Mumbai on Saturday evening. He was 87. The industrialist, a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, was widely recognised for his contributions to business, aviation, and public life.

The news was confirmed by his son, Gautam Singhania, who shared a brief tribute on social media. A company spokesperson also confirmed the development, stating that Singhania passed away peacefully and that his last rites will be held in Mumbai on March 29. Gautam Singhania Injured in Maldives Speedboat Accident, Raymond Group MD Recovering in Mumbai.

Vijaypat Singhania Passes Away

Vijaypat Singhania Passes Away, Son Gautam Confirms

According to a family announcement, the funeral assembly will take place at 1:30 pm on Sunday at Haveli on L D Ruparel Marg in Mumbai. The cremation is scheduled for 3:00 pm at Chandanwadi crematorium. Family members have invited friends, associates, and well-wishers to attend and pay their respects. In a condolence message, the family described him as a “visionary leader, philanthropist, and inspiring personality,” adding that his legacy would continue to guide future generations.

Who Was Vijaypat Singhania?

Vijaypat Singhania was a key figure in shaping the growth of the Raymond Group, one of India’s most recognised textile and apparel companies. Under his leadership, the company expanded its footprint in manufacturing, retail, and exports, strengthening its position in the global suiting fabrics and menswear market. His tenure marked a period of significant growth for the company, helping establish Raymond as a leading brand in India’s textile sector. Hari Singh Dies: Five-Time National Rally Champion Confirmed Dead in Maldives Speedboat Accident Involving Gautam Singhania.

Beyond his business achievements, Singhania held several positions of public prominence. He served as the Sheriff of Bombay, a ceremonial civic role that reflects contributions to the city’s social and civic life. In recognition of his contributions to industry and society, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour.

Singhania was also known for his passion for aviation and adventure sports. A trained pilot and honorary Air Commodore, he gained international recognition for his achievements in ballooning and aviation. He set multiple records in hot air ballooning and was regarded as one of India’s most prominent figures in the field, contributing to the popularisation of the sport in the country.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 11:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).