Chamba, July 3: An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude struck Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The tremors were felt around 11:35 am and the depth of the quake was 5 km, National Centre for Seismology said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 03-07-2023, 11:35:36 IST, Lat: 32.31 and Long: 76.40, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh," National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet. Further information is awaited. Air India Vancouver-Delhi Flight Cancelled on July 2, Several Students Stranded at Vancouver Airport in Canada.

Earlier on June 30, an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, according to the National Center for Seismology. The tremors were felt around 5:03 am and the depth of the quake was 5 km, National Centre for Seismology said. Earthquake in Rajasthan: Quake of Magnitude 3.7 on Richter Scale Felt in Jaipur and Other Cities.

Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 30-06-2023, 17:03:08 IST, Lat: 32.54 and Long: 76.46, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh," National Centre for Seismology tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)