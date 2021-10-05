Siang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hits Pangin area in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology informed.

The earthquake occurred at 08:08 am with a depth of 10 kilometres.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Handover Keys to Beneficiaries of Central Housing Scheme in 75 Districts of UP Today.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.5, Occurred on 05-10-2021, 08:08:16 IST, Lat: 30.58 & Long: 94.72, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 276km NNW of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh, India," NCS said in a tweet.

Notably, this is the third time since October 1 that an earthquake has hit the district.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ‘Illegally Detained’ During Her Visit to Lakhimpur Kheri, Says Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

Earlier on Monday, Arunachal Pradesh's Basar has been struck by an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale.

On October 2, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 has occurred in Basar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)