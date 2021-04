Guwahati/ New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hit Assam on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The epicenter of the quake was Sonitpur and the quake occurred at 7.51 am at a depth of 17 kilometres, it said.

There were no immediate reports of loss of lives or property.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)