Dehradun, Aug 5 (PTI) The name of East Pakistan will be removed from the caste certificates issued to members of the displaced Bengali community in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Thursday.

The announcement was made by the chief minister at a meeting with a delegation from the Sitarganj constituency, led by local MLA Saurabh Bahuguna, according to an official release issued here.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Woman, Her Family Members Booked After Husband Ends Life Alleging Harassment by Wife and In-Laws.

It fulfils a long-standing demand by the members of the displaced Bengali community settled in Udham Singh Nagar.

Dhami said a proposal for the removal of the name of East Pakistan from the caste certificates issued to members of the displaced Bengali community will soon be brought before the state cabinet.

Also Read | AP SSC Result 2021 to be Declared Tomorrow at 5 PM, Students Can Check Class 10 Scores Online at bse.ap.gov.in.

He said Shakti Farm in Udham Singh Nagar will soon be made a sub-tehsil. A growth centre will also be established there, the chief minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)