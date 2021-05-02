New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): The Election Commission on Sunday wrote to the Chief Secretaries of the four states and a union territory where counting of votes in the recently concluded assembly polls is underway, to "prohibit victory celebrations urgently" and also directed that responsible station house officer (SHO) and other officers be suspended immediately and criminal and disciplinary actions be initiated against them.

The order issued by the EC read, "It has been brought to the attention of the Commission through media that at certain locations in some states, public celebrations in the context of today's counting are being carried out which is in contravention of the directions issued by the Election Commission."

It further stated that such activities must be prohibited urgently.

The Commission stated in its order that it has viewed it very seriously and again directed that all necessary actions must be taken to ensure the strict compliance of its directions wherein all such activities have already been prohibited in view of pandemic.

The Commission further directed that the responsible SHOs and other officers must be placed under suspension immediately and criminal/disciplinary actions must be initiated against them.

Despite a ban on victory processions imposed by the Election Commission (EC) in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country, Trinamool Congress workers and supporters were seen celebrating in large numbers at Kalighat and Asansol here on Sunday, as official trends show the party leading.

DMK workers and supporters were also seen celebrating in large numbers outside Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters here, as official trends suggested the party is leading in the Assembly polls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)