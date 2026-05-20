MS Dhoni to Leave CSK After IPL 2026 Following Internal Disagreement, Claims Unverified Report

Speculation has intensified around the future of MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) following a report of a growing disagreement between the former captain and the franchise's management. Sources close to the development suggest that internal friction regarding squad transitions and the legendary wicketkeeper-batter’s future role could lead to an official parting of ways at the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios: How RR’s Win Over LSG Impacts PBKS, CSK, DC and KKR's Chances.

MS Dhoni To Leave CSK?

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Dhoni and CSK heading for split after 2026 IPL 🏏 — CricBlogger (@Indranilcricket) May 20, 2026

Friction Over Squad Future

The reported rift follows an unusual IPL 2026 campaign for Dhoni, who has not featured in the playing eleven for any of CSK's 13 matches this season due to a persistent calf injury sustained during pre-season training. Despite the injury, the 44-year-old has remained with the squad in a non-playing capacity.

Insiders indicate that the tension stems from contrasting viewpoints on the franchise's long-term strategy. The management is reportedly keen on accelerating a complete structural overhaul around younger players, including the transfer of players like Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson, which has apparently been done without the consultation of Dhoni. IPL 2026: Phil Salt Set to Rejoin RCB Ahead of Playoffs Following Injury Layoff.

Conversely, Dhoni is believed to favor a more gradual transition. This includes the possibility of him working through his fitness issues to return to the playing field for the 2027 season, a prospect recently publicised by his former teammate Suresh Raina.

The Chennai Super Kings management has declined to comment directly on the rumored split. However, speaking after CSK's recent five-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, head coach Stephen Fleming subtly acknowledged the challenges of navigating the current transitional phase. "MS has been around a lot this year, which has been really important for the team, for the young players, and for continuity," Fleming stated.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).