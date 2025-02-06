New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, R Alice Vaz said on Thursday that the scrutiny of election documents, including Form 17C, presiding officers' diaries and other documents have been completed by all Returning officers of all 70 Delhi Assembly constituencies.

The scrutiny of documents was done in the presence of General Observers, candidates, and their agents.

"All election-related documents were found in proper order during the scrutiny process. The presence of observers, candidates and representatives ensured transparency and fairness in the electoral process," said the Delhi CEO.

Vaz informed that no re-poll was required on polling day, as no complaints were received from any candidates during scrutiny.

All Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been securely stored in 70 strong rooms, one each for one Assembly Constituency, across 19 locations across the national capital, according to a statement by the office of Delhi CEO.

"All necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the safety and security of the polled EVMs and VVPATs in accordance with ECI safety protocols," R Alice Vaz said.

The CEO further informed that Agents/Representatives of Contesting candidates are allowed to closely monitor the security arrangements of these strong rooms round the clock through CCTV feed.

"Proper Arrangements for their comfortable stay are made at the strong room locations where CCTV feed are displayed on monitors. They are also granted periodic access to the inner perimeter in batches to observe, verify, and be assured of the security measures in place," the Delhi CEO added.

A three-tier security has been deployed around the click, with the innermost perimeter guarded by Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) and the outermost perimeter by State Armed Police, with 24x7 CCTV camera coverage of the sealed doors of the strong rooms and corridors, with continuous monitoring.

There is only a single entry/exit point to the strong rooms, with a double lock system.

There is mandatory videography during the opening and closing of the strong rooms and a logbook maintained which records visits of authorized officials (General Observers, DEOs, or DCPs) under videography. There is an operation control room adjacent to the strong room, and entry of any vehicles, including of VIP and officials have been barred. (ANI)

