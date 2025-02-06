Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: 71 Lakh Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj Till 6 PM Today

Prayagraj, February 6: The Uttar Pradesh Government confirmed on Thursday that 7.1 million people had taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj by 6 PM during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. Over 6.1 million devotees visited the Maha Kumbh today, and 1 million Kalpawasis continued their holy ritual of bathing, bringing the total to 71 million devotees, according to the figures provided by the state government.

According to the government, more than 3.79 million devotees took a holy dip till 8 AM, meaning that over 3.31 million devotees took a holy bath after 8 AM till 6 PM. The event has been hailed as a spiritual and cultural extravaganza, as the UP government confirmed that 389.7 million have taken a 'snan' (holy dip) till February 5, since the commencement of the festival. Maha Kumbh 2025: 25,000 Devotees From Tribal Communities To Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj Today.

Multiple devotees expressed their gratitude for the smooth and efficient management of the festival, which has allowed them to take a peaceful and surreal dip in the Ganges. The arrangements, including security, sanitation, and amenities, have been commended by the pilgrims. A devotee, who recently returned from the sacred gathering, said, "I've just returned from the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, and I was impressed by the exceptional arrangements in place despite the massive crowds. Taking a holy dip in the Ganges was a surreal experience, and I felt blessed. The organizers have done a commendable job in managing the vast number of devotees. Jai Ganga Bhaiya!"

Another devotee, visiting with family, described the experience as extraordinary. "I'm happy to have experienced the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj with my parents. Taking a holy dip was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I feel truly fortunate," the devotee remarked. Echoing similar sentiments, Amarnath Roy from Buxar stated, "We took a bath here, and the arrangements are commendable. Everything is being managed in a systematic manner, ensuring a smooth experience for all devotees." PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Triveni Sangam After Taking Holy Dip During Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj (See Pics and Videos).

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi participated in a 'Snan' at the Triveni Sangam - the confluence of three rivers, Ganga and Yamuna, describing the experience as a moment of 'divine' connection. Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The Mahakumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

