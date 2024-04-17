Kolkata, Apr 17 (PTI) Keeping in mind the killing of four people in a firing allegedly by the CISF personnel at a booth in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district during the 2021 assembly polls, the Election Commission has decided not to deploy any personnel of that force there, an official said on Wednesday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) or the ITBP personnel will be deployed there for the April 19 polls, the official said.

“This decision was taken after evaluating the situation there. It has been decided that BSF, CRPF or ITBP may be deployed there at the specific booth instead of CISF," the official told PTI.

Three years ago on April 10, 2021, CISF personnel allegedly fired a few rounds near booth number 126 of Jorpatki in Sitalkuchi resulting in the death of four people.

According to Commission sources, security arrangements have been made at the highest level to neutralise any attempt to disrupt law and order on the polling day.

"It has been decided to deploy 4,500 state police in addition to 112 companies of central forces in Cooch Behar which is almost double compared to the forces deployed in the other two districts (where elections will be held on April 19)," he said.

The poll panel has decided to deploy 2,454 state police personnel alongside the 63 companies of central forces in Alipurduar, he said.

"There will be 75 companies of central forces and 3077 state police in Jalpaiguri," the official added.

