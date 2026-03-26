Hyderabad, March 26: In a significant voter outreach initiative, the Election Commission of India has decided to use the popular animated character "Chhota Bheem" to improve voter awareness and participation in the Howrah district. The initiative is part of the Election Commission's ongoing efforts to make the electoral process more inclusive, engaging and accessible, especially for young and first-time voters in the state. The campaign features the slogan "Chunav Ka Parv, Paschim Bengal Ka Garv" to educate the public and encourage them to come out in large numbers and vote.

Polling for the upcoming West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections will be held in two phases on 23 and 29 April 2026. The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on 4 May 2026. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: BJP Releases 3rd List for Polls; RG Kar Victim’s Mother Ratna Debnath Fielded From Panihati.

Speaking about the initiative, a senior election official said, "As part of our Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiatives, in collaboration with Chhota Bheem, voter awareness activities are being organised in Howrah district of West Bengal. Chhota Bheem, being a popular and friendly public awareness animation icon, will help in spreading voter awareness message more engaging and relatable for families, children and first-time voters. He seems a good fit because he is one of India's most loved and trusted characters with strong recall across age groups."

Rajiv Chilaka, Founder & CEO, Green Gold Animation, said, "We are happy that EC has decided to use our popular animation character in their awareness campaign. This is in line with the brand's larger public interest associations, including collaborations across literacy, public safety, education and awareness initiatives with government and PSU-linked institutions. The objective of this collaboration is to make voter awareness more visible, memorable and participative, and to encourage a positive civic spirit around the democratic process." West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Calcutta High Court Directs Election Commission to Ensure Security at All Polling Stations.

Chhota Bheem, one of India's most recognised animated characters, has been part of public awareness campaigns in select regions. This reflects a growing trend of using entertainment to deliver civic messages. Similar outreach efforts in the past, including initiatives by Western Railways, have shown that creative communication through digital platforms and on-ground engagement can effectively reach diverse audiences.

Meanwhile, popular characters like Chhota Bheem and Mighty Raju are created by Green Gold Animation, a leading Indian animation studio, founded in 2001 by Rajiv Chilaka. The Hyderabad-based company has expanded beyond traditional animation into multiple business verticals such as movie production and distribution, digital content (apps and games), and branded stores and events. Green Gold Animation also has global offices and aims to reach a worldwide audience with its culturally relevant Indian animation.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)