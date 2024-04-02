New Delhi, April 2: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday launched a 'Myth vs Reality Register' as part of the ongoing General Elections 2024 to combat the spread of misinformation and uphold the integrity of the electoral process. It was launched today by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu at Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi.

The 'Myth vs Reality Register' is accessible to the public through the Election Commission's official website. The factual Matrix of the Register will be continuously updated regularly to include the latest busted fakes and fresh FAQs. The introduction of the 'Myth vs Reality Register' marks a significant milestone in the ECI's ongoing efforts to safeguard the electoral process from misinformation. Election Commission Transfers Eight DMs, 12 SPs in Five States as Part of ‘Regular Review’ Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar during the press conference on the announcement of the schedule for General Elections 2024 has identified misinformation as one of the challenges along with money, muscle and MCC violations for electoral integrity. With the proliferation of misinformation and false narratives becoming a growing concern in many democracies globally, this innovative and proactive initiative by ECI is an effort to ensure that voters have access to accurate and verified information throughout the electoral process. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission Appoints Special Observers in States To Ensure Level Playing Field in LS Polls.

The 'Myth vs Reality Register' serves as a comprehensive repository of factual information to dispel myths and falsehoods circulating during the election period, thereby empowering them to make informed decisions. It has been designed in a user-friendly format broadly covering areas of myths and misinformation around EVM/VVPAT, Electoral Roll/Voter Services, Conduct of Elections and others. This register provides already busted election-related fake information, probable myths circulating on social media platforms, FAQs on important topics and reference material under different sections for all stakeholders. The register will be updated regularly.

All stakeholders are encouraged to verify and corroborate any dubious information received by them through any channel with the information provided in the Myth vs. Reality register.

The platform can be used to verify information, prevent the spread of misinformation, debunk myths, and stay informed about key issues during the General Elections 2024. Users can also share the information on different social media platforms from the register.

