By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued a notice to BJP's Imarti Devi asking her to explain her stand within 48 hours for describing an unnamed political rival as "insane". The Commission said if Imarti Devi fails to reply, they will make a decision without further reference.

Imarti Devi is a BJP candidate contesting the ongoing by-poll in Madhya Pradesh. She came into news after Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Kamal Nath called her an "item".ECI has now stated that the BJP MP has also made remarks against the said candidate's family members.

"He is a Bengali man, who came here to become the chief minister. He doesn't know how to talk. He went 'insane' after he was removed from chief minster's seat. Nothing can be said about him. He has gone berserk," the BJP leader was quoted as saying by ECI.

Meanwhile, ECI has also served notice to Kamal Nath and asked him to "explain" his stand on the statement made by him.

Later after receiving Kamal Nath's explanation, ECI asked him that while making public utterances he should not use any such (item remark) word or statement during the period of model code of conduct.

The model code of conduct is in force in Madhya Pradesh since September 29 after EC announced about the election via press release. (ANI)

