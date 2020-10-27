New Delhi, October 27: Ankhi Das, the head of India Policy panel of Facebook, has decided to quit from her post in the social media company. Reports on Tuesday claimed that Das submitted her resignation letter, in which she confirmed the end of her 9-year stint with Facebook. Facebook, Twitter Summoned by Parliament's Joint Panel Over Data Protection and Privacy.

Das reportedly expressed gratitude towards company's chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg of providing her the opportunity to serve in the Facebook policy group of India.

Das' exit, which has been confirmed by news agency PTI, comes amid the ongoing row over the political bias allegations levelled against Facebook. Her name was dragged into the controversy after a Wall Street Journal report claimed that Facebook India had allegedly shown a lax approach in suspending the account of a BJP legislator accused of delivering hate speeches.

The "hate speeches" were uploaded by the FB account named after Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh. The accounts were later deleted by the social media company. The legislator had claimed that the videos were not uploaded by him but through people running accounts in his name.

Das, apart from being the Director of Facebook's Public Policy in India, was also in-charge of the company's policy in South and Central Asia regions.

Das and other Facebook India officials came under the scanner after the WSJ report was released in August this year. A Joint Parliamentary Committee, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, had summoned officials of the company to seek clarification on the controversy.

