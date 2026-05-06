India News | ECINET Counters 68 Lakh Malicious Hits on Counting Day from India and Overseas

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The Election Commission of India's (ECI) IT platform ECINET played a major role in ensuring seamless operations, faster reporting and enhanced cybersecurity during the General Elections to Legislative Assemblies and Bye-elections 2026.

"ECINET cybersecurity protocols resulted in effectively countering over 68 lakh malicious hits on counting day originating from both within India and overseas, targeting key election platforms, including the results portal," according to an official release from ECI.

Also Read | 'Exposed Its True Nature': DMK Hits Out at Congress 'Betrayal' in Choosing To Support TVK Chief Vijay.

The platform handled massive digital traffic during the 2026 elections, recording over 98.3 crore malicious hits across polling days (April 9, 23 and 29), with peak activity reaching 3 crore hits per minute on the counting day on May 4.

Since its official launch in January 2026, the ECINET app has witnessed a significant surge in usage, crossing over 10 crore downloads to date. The beta version of ECINET was earlier used during the Bihar elections in November 2025.

Also Read | Faridabad Shocker: Distraught Over Breakup, Man Uses Girlfriend's Chunni To End Life in Haryana.

In a significant step towards enhancing security at the Counting Centres, a new QR code-based Photo Identity Card system was used for the first time on counting day across all States/UTs in these elections through ECINET, said the poll body.

Highlighting the impact of the digital platform for security, ECI stated, "On counting day, over 3.2 lakh QR codes were generated to ensure that only authorised personnel could access counting venues, thereby preventing any unauthorised entry in the Counting Centres."

ECINET is the world's largest electoral service platform, bringing all electoral services of the world's largest democracy together in one seamless experience by integrating over 40 apps and portals of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Assembly elections were held in Assam, Keralam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in April and recorded high voter turnout across the board. West Bengal assembly elections voter turnout has hit a remarkable number at 92.67 per cent (combined for two phases).

The ECI's final logistical and statistical roadmap for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly General Elections revealed a statewide voter turnout of 85.10 per cent.

Assam and Puducherry surpassed their highest-ever poll-participation by recording 85.38% and 89.83% voter turnout, with Keralam also recording 78.03 per cent. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)