New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Economic nationalism will play an important role in the journey to a developed India, said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday during his one-day visit to the state, which is his first visit to Jharkhand after assuming the post.

During his visit, the Vice President participated as the chief guest in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur.

Addressing the function, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Today India is moving ahead on the development journey at a fast pace and this advance is now unstoppable. India has become the fifth-largest economy in the world and now we are on the way to becoming the third-largest economy in the world. We have left behind the U.K. and now we are going to leave behind Germany and Japan."

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar referred to the statement of the President of the World Bank.

The Vice President said, "The President of the World Bank said that the miracle that India has shown in the digital sector in the last decade was not possible even in 47 years."

He further said that today, India is making waves in the world.

"The amount of digital transactions done here is more than four times that of transactions in America, the UK, France and Germany. There is no comparison to our talent. We embrace technology easily. India's per-head internet data consumption is more than the per-head internet data consumption of America and China," he said.

Praising the Xavier School of Management, the Vice President said that Jamshedpur defines innovation and enterprise. This institute is a symbol of that.

The Vice President said that India has constructed a new Parliament building in two and a half years, which is worth seeing. We are stunned to see the technical spectacle inside it. The construction of such a huge building in such a short time has not been possible by any country till date.

Praising India's achievements, the Vice President said that the changing picture of India can be gauged by seeing that Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi, two of the top ten convention centres in the world, are present in India today.

Referring to India's technological achievements, the Vice President said, "Today we have to think out of the box. You have new technology to learn. There are some technologies, and when we discuss them, it seems like the world is changing quickly. Find out the concepts of quantum computing and machine learning. Our country is working in this field. Much progress has been made in the fields of quantum computing, green hydrogen and machine learning."

Urging the students to embrace economic nationalism, the Vice President said that economic nationalism will play an important role in the journey to a developed India.

Vice President Dhankhar told the students, "We should keep our national interests paramount. India's interests are paramount. Our faith in Indianness is unwavering. We should be proud to be Indians. We should be proud of our historical achievements."

On this occasion, Governor of Jharkhand C P Radhakrishnan, Chairman of the Institute T V Narendran, Director of the Institute, Father S. George, Father Donald D'Silva, Sunil Kumar Gupta, guests, teachers, students of the institute and many other dignitaries were present. (ANI)

