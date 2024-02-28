Dehradun, Feb 28 (PTI) Uttarakhand's Economic Survey Report for 2023-24 was tabled in the assembly on Wednesday, reflecting its positive performance on the growth trajectory.

The growth rate of the state has been 7.58 per cent, higher than the national average, the economic survey report said.

The size of the economy has increased to Rs 3.46 lakh crore in 2023-24, whereas in 2022-23 its size was Rs 3.04 lakh crore, it said.

Per capita income in the state increased 12.64 per cent to Rs 2,60,201, it said.

In 2022-23, this income was Rs 2,30,994, the report in the House by Finance Minister Premchand Agarwal revealed.

It is clear from the economic survey that the secondary sector has contributed the maximum 46.84 per cent to the state's economy. The tertiary sector, i.e. service sector, was at the second place.

The service sector has contributed 43.17 per cent to the economy, it said, adding that the primary sector, i.e. agriculture, has contributed 9.99 per cent to the economy.

After the state came into existence on November 9, 2000, the tax collection received in 2000-2001 was Rs 233 crore, which increased almost 52 times to Rs 12,028.68 crore, including a compensation amount of Rs 2,135.60 crore by 2022-23.

The total revenue collection till December 2023 was Rs 8,496.82 crore, including compensation amount of Rs 476.62 crore, the economic survey said.

The unemployment rate in Uttarakhand came down from 8.4 per cent in 2021-22 to 4.9 per cent in 2022-23, it showed.

As per the survey report, in 2015-16, the rate of multidimensional poverty in Uttarakhand was 17.67 per cent, which decreased to 9.67 per cent in 2019-21.

In a span of five years, 9,17,299 people of the state came out of multidimensional poverty, it said.

Not only this, the intensity of multidimensional poverty in the state was 44.35 per cent in 2015-16, which decreased to 41.99 per cent in 2019-21, the survey said.

The improvement of the state's financial condition and development, as revealed in the economic survey, is clear proof of good governance and financial discipline, Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami said.

"It will give impetus to our efforts to position Uttarakhand among the leading states of the country by 2025," Dhami said.

