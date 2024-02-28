Imphal, February 28: Over 1000 Manipur Police commandos took a stand on Wednesday by laying down their arms in response to Tuesday's attack on Additional Superintendent of Police, Amit Kumar Moirangthem, officials said. Demanding the freedom to retaliate when faced with aggression, the commandos from the five valley districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, and Kakching, voiced their concerns and called for action against the Metei radical group, Arambai Tenggol as well as Meira Paibis (women volunteer group).

After kidnapping and injuring their additional SP, the cadres walked away with over a dozen arms along with ammunition, the officials said. The demonstration stemmed from an incident on Tuesday, where members of the Meira Paibis and Arambai Tenngol kidnapped the senior police officer. Although he was swiftly rescued, the officer and his security in-charge sustained injuries and are currently hospitalised.

Allegedly supported by certain political figures, Arambai Tenggol has posed a challenge to law enforcement authorities, leading to escalated tensions in Manipur East. The reason for this indiscriminate firing and vandalising of the officer's home was that he had arrested six members of the group for their alleged involvement in vehicle theft, the officials said.

The region has witnessed a resurgence of banned terror outfits like KYKL, PREPAK, and PLA, following the withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act from 19 police stations in the valley, the officials said Senior police officials are engaging with the protesting commandos, assuring them of decisive action against those responsible for the unrest, the officials said.

The Army had to be called in as fresh tension mounted in Manipur East on Tuesday and four columns of the Assam Rifles were deployed after the senior police officer was abducted. Highlighting the gravity of the situation, a senior security official referenced a cautionary statement made by former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to Pakistan in 2011, emphasising the risks associated with harbouring extremist elements.

Manipur Police Commandos Protest Against ASP Kidnapping

JUST IN | #Manipur Police commandos lay down arms in protest against attack and abduction of a police officer on Tuesday. Around 200 armed miscreants had stormed the house of a police officer in Imphal East. ASP Moirangthem Amit and his escort were abducted, @vijaita reports. pic.twitter.com/3B1kTTh5mt — The Hindu (@the_hindu) February 28, 2024

The region has witnessed escalating violence since May 3, with over 180 casualties reported after a "Tribal Solidarity March" in the hill districts protested the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The Meiteis, constituting around 53 per cent of Manipur's population and residing predominantly in the Imphal Valley, contrast the tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, who make up 40 per cent and primarily inhabit the hill districts.