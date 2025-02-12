Bhubaneswar, Feb 12 (PTI) The East Coast Railway has decided to divert three long-distance trains for one month in view of the construction of an air concourse at Cuttack Railway Station and other safety-related modernisation works at the Cuttack railway station, an official said.

The temporarily diverted trains will run via Barang-Naraj Marthapur-Kapilas Road instead of the scheduled route via Barang-Cuttack-Kapilas Road.

Stoppages of these trains at the Cuttack station will be skipped and temporary stoppages will be provided at Naraj Marthapur railway station from February 16 to March 17, 2025.

Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) will provide free bus service between Cuttack Railway Station and Naraj Marthapur Railway Station for the passengers of temporary diverted trains for this modernisation and safety-related works, the official said.

The Coimbatore-Silchar Weekly Super-Fast Express arriving at Cuttack on Tuesdays, the Ernakulam-Patna bi-weekly Express arriving at Cuttack on Wednesdays & Thursdays and Bengaluru-Guwahati Tri-Weekly Express arriving at Cuttack on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays will provide stoppages at the Naraj Marthapur railway station instead of Cuttack railway station from February 16 to March 16, 2025, an official statement said.

Passengers who are supposed to entrain or detrain at Cuttack railway station for the above trains will be provided with free bus service facilities by the ECoR at Naraj and Cuttack railway stations in both directions during the period.

