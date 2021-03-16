Kolkata, Mar 16 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested Bikash Mishra, brother of youth Trinamool Congress leader Binay Mishra, in connection with its probe into the cattle smuggling case, sources in the agency said.

He was arrested in Delhi by the ED officials, they said.

The central agency is investigating the money- laundering aspect of the case. PTI dc

