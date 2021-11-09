New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Assets worth Rs 9.28 crore belonging to TMC leader Vinay Mishra, his brother Vikas and prime accused Anup Majhi were attached under the anti-money laundering law in connection with an illegal coal mining and pilferage case in West Bengal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Tuesday.

The probe agency issued two provisional orders under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attaching the properties.

In the first attachment, seven land parcels and two flats in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi and Kolkata in West Bengal, owned by Vinay Mishra and Vikas Mishra, having book value of Rs 48.57 lakh were attached, the ED said in a statement.

"In the second attachment, 20 land parcels and a flat in West Bengal and Mumbai respectively, owned by Anup Majhi and his family members, having book value of Rs 8.8 crore were attached," it said.

The case, filed under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), was registered by the ED after studying a CBI FIR that alleged a multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to the Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in the state's Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol.

Majhi alias Lala, a local state operative, is alleged to be the prime suspect in the case.

The ED had claimed that the family of TMC national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee was a beneficiary of funds obtained from the illegal trade.

Abhishek Banerjee is the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and he was questioned by the agency in the case here in September.

Vikas Mishra was arrested in the case earlier by the ED and he is the brother of TMC youth wing leader Vinay Mishra who is stated to have left the country sometime back and probably has also renounced his Indian citizenship.

The former inspector in-charge of Bankura police station, Ashok Kumar Mishra, was also arrested by the agency in the case.

With the latest action, the total attachment of properties in this case stands at Rs 181.14 crore.

