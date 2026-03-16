New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it has attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 23.35 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with a land acquisition compensation fraud relating to the Raipur-Visakhapatnam National Highway project under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

ED's Raipur zonal office attached these assets in continuation of its probe it initiated in the case registered based on the First Information Report (FIR) registered by Chhattisgarh Economic Offences Wing and Anti-Corruption Bureau under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

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https://x.com/dir_ed/status/2033536149403385913?s=20

Subsequently, the agency said, a charge sheet was filed before the special court (Prevention of Corruption Act), Raipur, against Harmeet Singh Khanuja and others in the FIR.

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In a statement, ED said its investigation revealed that a criminal conspiracy was hatched by land brokers, private persons, and certain public servants to fraudulently obtain excess and ineligible compensation in respect of land acquired for the construction of the Raipur-Visakhapatnam National Highway.

"In furtherance of the conspiracy, land parcels were fraudulently subdivided by falsifying and backdating revenue records after issuance of notification dated January 30, 2020, by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, thereby inflating the compensation payable for the acquired land," it said.

ED investigation further revealed that Harmeet Singh Khanuja, in connivance with his associates, including Khemraj Koshle, Punuram Deshlahare and Kundan Baghel, induced landowners to sign various documents such as affidavits, applications, and revenue papers, and facilitated fraudulent subdivision of land records with the assistance of certain government officials.

Based on such manipulated records, it also said compensation amounts significantly higher than the legitimate entitlement were disbursed.

"Further investigation revealed that multiple bank accounts were opened in the names of the landowners and compensation amounts were credited into these accounts. Thereafter, using pre-signed blank cheques and banking documents obtained from the landowners, a substantial portion of the compensation amount was transferred to the bank accounts of Harmeet Singh Khanuja, his relatives, associates, and entities controlled by him, while the landowners were left with only the eligible compensation or a marginally higher amount," it added.

ED investigation has revealed that Rs 27.05 crore was siphoned off by Harmeet Singh Khanuja and his associates, out of which Proceeds of Crime to the tune of Rs 23.35 crore were traced and attached under the provisions of Section 5 of the PMLA, 2002. (ANI)

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