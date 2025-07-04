New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable properties worth Rs 34.12 crore in connection with a case of transnational gold smuggling and money laundering in a case linked to actress Harshavardini Ranya, alias Ranya Rao and her associates.

As per the ED, the attached assets include properties located in the Bengaluru and Tumkur districts of Karnataka. The action was taken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and executed by the ED's Headquarters Investigative Unit-II, New Delhi. The properties have been attached under Section 5(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act as equivalent value assets corresponding to untraced proceeds of a crime unearthed during the investigation.

ED initiated its investigation on the basis of the First Information Report dated March 7, registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (corresponding to Section 120B IPC) and Sections 7 & 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, following a complaint by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The FIR pertained to the interception of two foreign nationals, an Omani and a UAE citizen, at Mumbai International Airport with 21.28 kg of smuggled gold of foreign origin, valued at Rs 18.92 crore.

Earlier, on March 3, 2025, the DRI had intercepted Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru with 14.213 kg of concealed 24-carat foreign-origin gold valued at Rs 12.56 crore.

A search of her residence resulted in the recovery of Rs 2.67 crore in unaccounted Indian currency and gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore.

The ED investigation has revealed that Ranya Rao, in active collusion with Tarun Konduru Raju and others, orchestrated a well-structured operation for smuggling gold into India.

"Gold was procured from suppliers based in Dubai, Uganda, and other jurisdictions, and payments were made through hawala channels in cash, thereby circumventing legal financial systems. False customs declarations were filed in Dubai (Dubai Customs deceleration attached for reference), fraudulently declaring the destination of gold shipments as Switzerland or the USA, while the actual travel of the gold smugglers was to India," said the ED in a statement.

"Dual sets of travel documents were used-- one for the declared export destination and the other for their actual arrival in India, to evade scrutiny and facilitate smuggling through Indian airports," ED said.

Further, ED investigation has revealed that the smuggled gold was then sold within India in cash to jewellers and other local entities, and the proceeds were subsequently laundered through further hawala remittances abroad to finance repeat consignments for smuggling more gold into India.

"Evidence retrieved from the seized mobile phones and forensic extraction of digital devices, have revealed detailed coordination with foreign gold suppliers, hawala operators, and Dubai-based customs agents. Ranya Rao's involvement in generating, possessing, and circulating proceeds of crime was further corroborated by her digital footprint, which includes invoices, export declarations, foreign remittance records, and recorded chats establishing her active role in the smuggling syndicate," said the ED.

In her statement under Section 50 of the PMLA, Ranya Rao denied knowledge of the seized gold and other assets; however, her claims were demonstrably contradicted by seized physical evidence, including customs documents bearing her name, travel and purchase records, and digital conversations.

Despite the seizure of 14.2 kg of smuggled gold and associated assets by DRI, ED said, the total proceeds of crime identified during ED's investigation have been quantified at Rs 55.62 crore. "This includes approximately Rs 38.32 crore identified through analysis of the evidence gathered during the course of investigation by ED e.g. foreign invoices, customs declarations, and hawala-linked remittances."

The same has been corroborated through searches conducted by ED under Section 17 of PMLA, said the ED, adding "It has also emerged during investigation that Ms. Ranya Rao was assisted at the airport upon her arrival in India, and the possible involvement of public servants in facilitating her illicit activities is under scrutiny."

As a substantial portion of the proceeds of crime had been layered and reinvested into immovable assets to project them as untainted, ED has provisionally attached four properties of equivalent value belonging to Ranya Rao. "These include a residential house in Victoria Layout, Bengaluru; a residential plot in Arkavathi Layout, Bengaluru; industrial land in Tumkur District; and agricultural land in Anekal Taluk, with a combined fair market value of Rs 34.12 crore."The attachment has been carried out to prevent the concealment or alienation of the tainted assets and to secure the proceeds of crime in accordance with Section 2(1)(u) of the PMLA.

"Further investigation is under progress to trace the remaining proceeds of crime and identify other individuals and entities involved in the syndicate," added the agency. (ANI)

