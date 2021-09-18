New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said it has attached Rs 68 lakh assets of former Bihar MLA Dadan Singh Pehalwan and his family in connection with a money laundering investigation against him.

The properties attached, after the agency issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), includes seven land parcels and an equal number of luxury vehicles.

"Dadan Singh is a politician and ex-MLA, Bihar Legislative Assembly. He has a criminal history in the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh since 2004," the agency said in a statement.

Pahalwan was expelled by the JD(U) last year for anti-party activities.

The wrestler-turned-politician has represented the Dumraon assembly seat in Buxar district of the state. He has also served as a minister in the RJD government when Rabri Devi was the chief minister.

The ED alleged that the MLA "invested the proceeds of crime for acquiring various immovable properties and bank deposits in the name of his family members".

"He has also attempted to disguise the acquisition of properties as untainted by claiming the income from business and operation of companies, however, no such business or operative companies found to be run by Dadan Singh and his family members," it claimed.

The central probe agency filed a money laundering case against the former legislator after studying five FIRs registered against him by the Bihar and the Uttar Pradesh Police.

"He has been a habitual offender and is accused of several offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act for crimes related to attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, forgery, use of arms and ammunition etc in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

"In some cases, his wife Usha Devi and son Kartar Singh Yadav are also co-accused," the ED said.

