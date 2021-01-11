Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 11 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids across 12 locations in West Bengal in connection with illegal mining and theft of coal from Eastern Coal Field Ltd on Monday, said sources.

Raids are underway at premises of Anup Majhi alias Lala and officials of Eastern Coal Field. ECIR registered on the base of FIR registered by CBI, said sources.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

