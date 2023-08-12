Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 12 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials brought Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji to Puzhal prison on Saturday after the Principal Sessions court for Enforcement Directorate extended his judicial custody till August 25th.

Senthil Balaji was produced by the ED before Principal Sessions Judge S Alli after the 5-day custodial interrogation ended. The ED has also filed a 3,000-page charge sheet against the minister in the money laundering case.

Judge S Ali remanded the minister to judicial custody till August 25. Senthil Balaji was arrested by the ED in June this year in connection to an Enforcement Case Information Register (ECIR) filed against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in 2021.

The ECIR was registered on the basis of three FIRs lodged against him by the local police in 2018 for his alleged involvement in a cash-for-job case when he was the Transport Minister in Jayalalithaa’s cabinet in 2015.

His arrest was in connection with the alleged cash-for-jobs scam that occurred in the state's transport department. He however continues to be a Minister without portfolio. Senthil Balaji, after his arrest, had complained of chest pain, and was subsequently taken to a government hospital in Chennai.

He was later allowed by the Madras High Court on June 15 to be shifted to a private hospital of his choice, and was later taken from the Tamil Nadu government's Multi Super Speciality Hospital to Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet.

Doctors treating him had recommended a bypass surgery. Since his second remand period was valid till July 19, Balaji was shifted to prison immediately after his discharge from the hospital. Arrested by the ED in a cash-for-jobs scam case, he was taken from Kauvery Hospital to Puzhal prison.

The charges date back to his tenure as Transport Minister during the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government from 2011 to 2015. The ED submitted a copy of the Supreme Court order before the Sessions Court judge, following which Justice Alli remanded Balaji in the agency's custody for 5 days, allowing officials to interrogate him at their office.

Earlier, the Supreme Court dismissed the pleas of Balaji and his wife challenging the Madras High Court's judgement, holding his arrest by the ED in the money laundering case legal. (ANI)

