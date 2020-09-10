Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 10 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPI(M) leader Balakrishnan for 11 hours.

He was summoned by the agency on Tuesday to appear before it in connection with Kerala gold smuggling case and Bengaluru drug case.

He will be summoned again for interrogation by ED after one week.

On September 2, PK Firoz, one of the accused arrested in the drugs case alleged that Bineesh Kodiyeri had close links with the drug smuggling accused.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

