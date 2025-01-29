New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at nine locations in Madhya Pradesh linked to a private firm engaged in producing and distributing adulterated milk products domestically and internationally using forged lab certificates.

The searches are underway at these locations in Bhopal, Sehore and Morena since early Wednesday. The premises being raided are allegedly related to Kishan Modi, Rajendra Prasad Modi and others-- the directors of Jayshri Gayatri Food Products Pvt Ltd.

As per an ED official, privy to the development, the agency uncovered 63 falsified lab reports that were allegedly used to export substandard milk products to several countries, including Bahrain, Hong Kong, Singapore, Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"Investigation revealed that 63 forged lab certificates were used for export of adulterated milk products to various countries like Bahrain, Hongkong, Singapore, Oman, Qatar and UAE," the official told ANI.

The ED's action against Jayshri Gayatri Food Products Pvt Ltd and its director comes as part of a larger crackdown on alleged food adulteration and fraudulent trade practices. Authorities are examining financial records and other documents to determine the scale of the alleged violations.

Jayshri Gayatri Food Products Pvt Ltd, established in 2013 and headquartered in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, is a prominent manufacturer and exporter of dairy products. Operating under the brand name "Milk Magic," the company offers a diverse range of products, including various types of paneer (such as frozen, malai, fresh, and organic), mozzarella cheese, ghee, khoya, white butter, and margarine.

The company has established a significant presence in both domestic and international markets.

Financially, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, officials said, Jayshri Gayatri Food Products reported operating revenue in the range of Rs 100 crore to Rs 500 crore. The company's net worth also saw a rise of 53.94 per cent during the same period.

Jayshri Gayatri Food Products Pvt Ltd has built a reputation for delivering high-quality dairy products to a broad customer base, both within India and internationally. (ANI)

