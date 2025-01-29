Pune, January 29: A shocking case has emerged from an English school in Pune’s Daund Tehsil, where a student allegedly gave 'Supari' (hired), a minor from another class, for INR 100 to rape and murder his female classmate. The incident reportedly stemmed from the girl informing teachers about the student's forged parental signature, triggering his anger. The controversy deepened as the school allegedly attempted to suppress the matter.

According to a report by Network18, this case has emerged from St. Sebastian's English School in Daund, a student informed the teachers about a classmate forging a parent's signature. Angered by this, the accused student allegedly offered INR 100 to a minor student from Class 2, instructing him to rape and kill the complainant. The incident has sparked serious concerns about student safety and the school's handling of the matter. Pune Shocker: Senior Citizen Arrested for Raping Minor Girl After Victim Speaks Up at ‘Good Touch, Bad Touch’ Session in School.

In an attempt to avoid reputational damage, the school’s principal and teachers allegedly tried to suppress the matter. However, a case has now been registered against the principal and two teachers for defaming the minor student. Pune Shocker: Family Attempts Secret Cremation After Man Bangs 9-Year-Old Son’s Head On Wall and Throttles Him to Death in Hol Village, 2 Arrested.

The FIR has been filed against the principal, a class teacher, and another teacher, alleging that they mentally harassed the minor student and deliberately impacted her academic performance in an attempt to suppress the matter. The school authorities are accused of trying to shield the perpetrators while disregarding the victim’s well-being.

