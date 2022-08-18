Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted multiple raids at the premises of Bahujan Samaj Party's MP Mukhtar Ansari in Lucknow and Ghazipur in connection with an alleged Prevention of money laundering case.

Ansari is currently lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail.

The ED has covered a total of 11 locations during the searches.

The central agency is also raiding the residence of his Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari. (ANI)

