Realme India officially launched the 9i 5G smartphone today. The handset is the company's latest affordable smartphone that comes with Dynamic RAM Expansion technology. It will go on sale on August 24, 2022, via Flipkart and will be offered in metallica gold, rocking black and soulful blue. Realme 9i 5G, Realme TechLife Buds T100 India Launch Today; Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Realme 9i 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Realme 9i 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

For photography, the handset gets a 50MP primary camera, a portrait snapper and a macro lens. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie shooter.

When #The5GRockstar 🤝 ultimate rockstar! We bring you #realme9i5G with: 💥Dimensity 810 5G Chipset 💥Laser Light Design 💥90Hz Ultra Smooth Display Starting from ₹13,999* *Price Inclusive of Bank Offer 1st sale at 12 PM on 24th August. Know more: https://t.co/svC87rjeVx pic.twitter.com/nV952DnfJr — realme (@realmeIndia) August 18, 2022

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Quick charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/AGPS and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Realme 9i 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

