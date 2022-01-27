New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized assets worth Rs 3.19 crores belonging to three personnel of 3K Technologies Limited, a Hyderabad firm for allegedly violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) Act, 1999.

The accused have been identified as Karusala Venkat Subba Rao, Tejesh K Kodali and Kadiyala Venkateswara Rao.

"ED has seized assets worth Rs 3.19 crore of Karusala Venkat Subba Rao, Tejesh K. Kodali and Kadiyala Venkateswara Rao of M/s 3K Technologies Limited, Hyderabad, under FEMA, 1999," said a tweet from the agency. (ANI)

