Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 27 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that education is the foundational pillar of a developed society and a progressive state. He emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always given special importance to schools, teachers, and education.

On the second day of the Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav and Shala Praveshotsav 2025, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Beej, Chief Minister Patel visited the Primary School in Pundrasan village, Gandhinagar district. He welcomed 197 children into the school by gifting them educational kits. The Chief Minister also interacted affectionately with the young children, encouraging them to pursue learning with enthusiasm, said release.

CM highlighted that to raise awareness about the importance and necessity of education and to build an educated future generation in Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi launched the statewide Shala Praveshotsav initiative in 2003. As a result of this sustained effort, parents and communities today have come to deeply understand and value the role of education.

The Chief Minister stated that the Gujarat Government has launched several education-focused schemes to ensure no child is deprived of schooling due to financial challenges. He urged parents to utilise these schemes and take responsibility for their children's education. He noted that government schools are now equipped with modern facilities, such as smart classrooms, and that improved teaching methods have led many students to shift from private to government schools. The Chief Minister also highlighted that communities are actively working to promote education, with the state government extending full support to such efforts.

The Chief Minister emphasised that teachers and School Management Committees (SMCs) should work with dedication and thoughtful planning to transform their village schools into model institutions by enhancing the quality of education. He also urged parents to ensure that their children attend school regularly and to provide active support for their learning. He stated that these children represent the future generation of Gujarat and will play a vital role in building a Viksit Bharat through a Viksit Gujarat.

Chief Minister Patel welcomed 197 children into school at Pundrasan Primary School, including 53 from Anganwadi, 54 from Balvatika, 48 from Class 1, and 42 from Classes 8-9. He also felicitated nine outstanding students for their excellence at various levels. He also visited the school's smart classroom, planted a tree, and heard inspiring speeches from students on girls' education and social upliftment.

The event was attended by Gandhinagar South MLA Shri Alpesh Thakor, District Education Committee Chairperson Hansaben Patel, Pundrasan village Sarpanch Punaji Thakor, Gandhinagar District Collector Mehul Dave, District Development Officer Shri BJ Patel, and other officials, villagers, and students. (ANI)

