Did 21-Year-Old Muslim Man Marry His 65-Year-Old Grandmother After Grandfather’s Death in Haryana? Fake News Along With Image From Old Scripted Video Goes Viral, Here’s a Fact Check

Mumbai, June 27: X (formerly Twitter) is flooded with posts where users recently claimed that a 21-year-old man had married his 65-year-old grandmother. Sharing a photo of the alleged newly-wed couple, the X users further claimed that young Mohammad Irfan had tied the knot with his grandmother Sultana Khatoon after her husband's death.

At least one news website, on June 27, published a story based on these claims, while several users on social media shared posts with the same claim. However, this is fake news and all these claims are false. Did Muslim Man Assault Hindu Wife in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur? UP Police Fact-Check Old Video Going Viral With Fake Claim.

When this viral image started spreading online, many people believed it showed a real and unusual wedding between a young man and an elderly woman. The story quickly grabbed attention. However, after fact-checking, it was revealed that the entire story was scripted. It was simply acted out to look like a real-life event, but in reality, it was scripted from beginning to end.

It turns out the story was made to seem shocking on purpose, just to get more views and likes. This kind of content is often made to go viral by sparking curiosity, confusion, or controversy.

