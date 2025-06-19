Jaipur/Kota, Jun 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Thursday said the aim of education should not be merely to provide degrees but to increase the intellectual capacity of a person.

Governor Bagde cited the example of the education given in 'gurukuls' in ancient times, saying even though they did not have people with engineering degrees, they were technically adept that they built strong buildings.

He said this while addressing an event at the Rajasthan Technical University in Kota.

The governor said education in schools, colleges and universities should not be bookish but should include practical knowledge so that "intellectual capacity of a person can be increased", according to an official statement.

Bagde called upon technical universities to develop quality technology and give India a distinct identity in the world. He was at the university for the inauguration ceremony of a newly constructed main entrance.

The governor later attended the convocation ceremony of Agriculture University, Kota.

In his address there, he called for modernising agricultural education while retaining traditional Indian knowledge. He also stressed on adopting natural farming and working for rainwater conservation.

Bagde handed 343 bachelor and masters degree and 14 gold medals to students.

He also noted the growing number of women in government offices, saying before it was "mostly men" in offices.

"It is a point of pride that among the 343 degrees, 140 degrees were received by female students and nine medals among 14 gold medals (were for women)," the governor said.

Bagde reiterated his claim that Mumbai-based engineer Shivkar Bapuji Talpade first designed and built a plane and flew it over Mumbai Chopati in 1895, however the British destroyed the plane and asked him not to build another one.

He claimed the Wright Brothers came out with an aircraft eight years later and came to be known as the inventor of planes even though it was first designed by an Indian engineer based on knowledge passed down by ancient sages and their books.

Bagde made the same claim before in March while addressing another convocation ceremony at a university in Ajmer.

The governor also expressed concern regarding the food production capacity given the population growth.

"In 1951, India's population was 37 crores, which has now increased to 147 crores. He said that according to experts, this population can reach 292 crores in the next 80 years.

"Therefore, in view of future challenges, it is very important to increase agricultural production and agriculture universities and institutions can play a vital role in increasing production," he said.

