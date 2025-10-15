Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], October 15 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said the State Government is focusing on reforms in the education sector aimed at providing youth with quality education as well as employment opportunities so that they can actively contribute to society and nation-building.

The State Government has provided 1.80 lakh government jobs to deserving youth purely on merit, without 'kharchi-parchi', and has set a target of 2 lakh jobs during the third term.

The Chief Minister urged the youth to continue working hard for competitive examinations, assuring them that their efforts will certainly bear fruit, a release said.

The Chief Minister was addressing the Fourth Convocation Ceremony of Baba Mastnath University, Asthal Bohar, in Rohtak on Wednesday as the Chief Guest.

Chief Minister presented medals and degrees to the students.

Congratulating the students, teachers, and parents, Sh. Nayab Singh Saini said that a convocation ceremony represents the pride and achievement of any educational institution.

The Chief Minister said that the Fourth Convocation of Baba Mastnath University, established in 2012, is carrying forward the sacred tradition of knowledge associated with this holy land.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions an education system that makes the young generation employable, builds their character, and instills moral values in them. For this purpose, he has implemented the National Education Policy across the country. Haryana is the first state in India to have implemented the National Education Policy in all its higher education institutions in the year 2024.

He said that the goal of the Haryana Government is to ensure that every student receives quality education along with employment-oriented training. To link education with skill development, several concrete initiatives have been undertaken -- NSQF in schools, the 'Pahal Yojana' in colleges, incubation centres in universities, and MoUs with industries in technical institutions.

The Chief Minister said that one of the greatest challenges of the 21st century is to bridge the gap between education and employment. For this, education should not be confined to classrooms alone but must be directly linked with the current needs of industries. All universities and colleges in the state must adopt the industry-academia partnership model. In this direction, the State Government has signed agreements with more than 580 industries for placement opportunities in technical institutions. He added that under the new National Education Policy, the state is establishing educational institutions that provide education from KG to PG levels. In several universities, admissions have already been made under the KG to PG scheme.

Saini said that over the last 11 years, a total of 80 new government colleges have been opened in the state, of which 30 are for girls. The total number of colleges in the state has now increased to 185. Similarly, during the same period, 13 new universities have been established in the state.

The number of medical colleges has also increased from 6 to 17, and the number of MBBS seats has risen from 700 to 2,435. In addition, 15 new government polytechnic institutions have been opened. In 2014, there were 28 such institutions, which have now increased to 43, and their intake capacity has risen from 11,985 to 16,434.

Furthermore, through the Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam, the government has not only provided employment to the youth but has also ensured job security for them. (ANI)

