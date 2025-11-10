Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 10 (ANI): As Odisha celebrates 'Mandia Divas', Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that millet remains an important crop since it effectively grows in less water and "poor soil", apart from being nutritious for the body.

Speaking to reporters at Bhubaneswar Airport, Chouhan stated that the government was making efforts to increase millet production.

Mandia Shree Anna millet is a food that not only gives nutrients to the body, but it also grows in less water and poor soil. Every possible effort is being made to increase millet production under the guidance of PM Modi. I would like to congratulate the Odisha government on organising the Mandia Divas (millet day) to increase millet production," the Union Minister said.

"I will also discuss the 'Dalhan Mission', 'Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana', and natural farming at the ICR institution in Cuttack with the state government, farmers, and scientists," he added.

Chouhan is on a one-day visit to Odisha today. During this visit, he will participate in key programmes aimed at enhancing farmers' income, ensuring nutritional security, and promoting natural farming practices in the state, a release from the Ministry of Agriculture said.

He was invited to the inaugural session of the 'Mandia Dibasa (Millet Day)' programme as the Chief Guest at the Convention Centre located in the Lok Seva Bhawan.

In the afternoon, the Union Agriculture Minister will participate in a joint strategic meeting at the ICAR-Central Rice Research Institute (CRRI) in Bidyadharpur, Cuttack. The meeting agenda includes detailed deliberations on strengthening the implementation of key national agricultural initiatives, such as the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, the Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission, and the National Mission on Natural Farming.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, scientists from ICAR, and representatives from the Odisha Government are expected to attend this discussion. The deliberation will aim to formulate actionable strategies for achieving higher productivity, sustainability, and self-reliance in Indian agriculture.

Union Agriculture Minister Chouhan's visit is being viewed as a significant step towards advancing sustainable and self-reliant agriculture in Odisha. Emphasising the importance of Indian farmers in national development, Chouhan has often stated that "India's future lies in the fields of its farmers, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to making farming profitable, environmentally friendly, and technology-driven."

Union Minister Chouhan has been consistently visiting various states to directly connect with farmers and review agricultural development on the ground. He maintains that policymaking and programme implementation cannot be effective if confined to offices in New Delhi. Instead, success in agriculture requires understanding field realities through direct interaction with cultivators. His ongoing outreach efforts reflect a participatory approach, ensuring that the government's agricultural reforms remain closely aligned with the aspirations and lived experiences of India's rural communities.

Through farmer consultations and field inspections, Chouhan aims to identify region-specific challenges, including soil health, crop diversification, water efficiency, and the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices. (ANI)

