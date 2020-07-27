New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Efforts are being made to ramp up the testing capacity in the country to conduct up to 10 lakh COVID-19 tests per day, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

The Prime Minister was speaking during the launch of high-throughput COVID-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata, in which he took part through video conferencing.

"While we had just one centre for Corona testing in January, today close to 1,300 labs are functioning across the country. More than 5 lakh tests are being conducted daily in the country today. In the coming weeks, efforts are being made to increase the number to 10 lakh tests per day," he said.

He further highlighted that the country currently has over 11,000 COVID facilities and more than 11 lakh isolation beds.

Praising the drastic increase in the number of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits manufactured in the country during the crisis phase, Prime Minister Modi said that currently there are 1,200 manufacturers producing more than 5 lakh PPE kits daily.

India's COVID tally on Monday crossed the 14-lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 49,931 cases, and 708 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total COVID-19 cases stand at 14,35,453, including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 32,771 deaths, it added. (ANI)

