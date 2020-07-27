Bhopal, July 27: The final year examinations of engineering and pharmacy students in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted online from August 24 to September 9, announced Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday. Both practical and theoretical exams will be held in online mode, he clarified.

Apart from the engineering students, the final year and semester exams of technical diploma courses would also be conducted online, the MP CM announced on social media. The exams will be held from August 27 onwards. MP 12th Result 2020 Merit List: Khushi Singh Tops MPBSE Class 12 Board Exams, Check Passing Percentage.

"Theoretical and practical examinations of the students will be in online mode from 27 August 2020 to 14 September 2020. For students who will not be able to attend, special online/offline examination will be conducted between 15 and 23 September 2020," Chouhan said.

"Students of all technical courses from the second semester to the seventh semester will be given admission in the next semester based on the test results of the previous year / semester and internal evaluation of the semester," he added.

Dates of Engineering & Pharmacy Final Year Exams

Final year exams in all parts of the nation were deferred due to the outbreak of coronavirus in India in mid-March. Since the threat arising from the pandemic is yet to subside, a number of state governments decided to issue certificate to the students based on an average marking method.

The University Grants Commission (UGC), however, objected to the move saying that the credibility of students' degree certificate would be hurt if final year exams are not held. It has directed the states and union territories to award certificates to students only after conducting the exams.

