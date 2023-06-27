Srinagar, Jun 27 (PTI) Eid is a festival of love and brotherhood that spreads the message of peace and tranquility, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday.

Eid-ul-Adha, the celebration of Prophet Ibrahim's sacrifice for his Lord, will be observed in the Union Territory on Thursday.

Sinha made the remarks while speaking to reporters after reviewing the arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha at the Hazratbal shrine overlooking the Dal Lake.

"This is a festival of love and brotherhood. The arrangements for the festival in Jammu and Kashmir have been put in place. I have taken meetings with the administration in which the Waqf Board chairperson was also present," Sinha said.

"Discussions were held about cleanliness, water and electricity supply for the festival. I think this is a festival that spreads the message of peace and tranquillity," Sinha said.

An official spokesperson said the LG also paid obeisance at the Hazratbal Shrine after which, he conducted an on-site inspection of arrangements being put in place to facilitate devotees for the Eid-ul-Adha festival.

Sinha said the festival of Eid-ul-Adha is an occasion for happiness and to further strengthen the bond of brotherhood, peace, compassion, unity and harmony in society.

The traditions of communal harmony, tolerance, respect for all religions known to mankind and celebration of all festivals together have always been the bedrock of our civilisation.

It is the duty of the administration to make all arrangements for every pious occasion, he added.

"Rishi, Sufi saints have strengthened unity in diversity and harmonious co-existence, which is the defining feature of our great nation and it inspires everyone to ensure peace, progress and prosperity for all," Sinha said.

Today, Jammu and Kashmir is at par with developed states/UTs on several parameters of development. Spiritual leaders enable the young generation to understand our common heritage and values to shape the destiny and future of society. We welcome the suggestions from spiritual leaders and the common man to take Jammu and Kashmir to new heights of development, he said.

He called upon the community elders, religious heads, prominent citizens and all stakeholders to join hands to defeat the “nefarious designs of a handful of people who are making malicious attempts to disrupt peace and development journey for their vested interests".

Responding to the demands including multistory parking at Hazratbal and widening of a road, the Lt Governor assured appropriate steps will be taken in this regard and it will be ensured that these demands are fulfilled at the earliest.

Sinha also assured every support from the government in the development of Ziyarats and other religious places.

He called for a comprehensive strategy to explore all possibilities to increase the tourist influx in Hazratbal, Charar-e-Sharief and other prominent religious places in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Chairperson Darakshan Andrabi, who accompanied Sinha, said arrangements have been put in place for a happy and prosperous Eid.

"The Lt Governor visited the shrine to review the arrangements. Hazratbal is the face of Kashmir. He reviewed the arrangements for the devotees, who come in the thousands to offer their prayers so that they do not face any difficulties," Andrabi told PTI.

"The Waqf Board is undertaking the cleaning of all the mosques and shrines in the Valley. We want Eid to bring joy as there is peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir now. We want the Eid festival to be celebrated with joy," Andrabi said.

