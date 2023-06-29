Bengaluru, June 29: Muslim brethren celebrated Eid-al-Adha with great fervour in Karnataka on Thursday. The Muslim festival coincided with Ashadha Ekadashi or Devashayani Ekadashi where Lord Vishnu temples in the state were decked up and special Pooja were performed.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took part in the special prayer with the state Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan at the Eidgah Maidan at Chamarajpet in Bengaluru. He greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Eid-al-Adha 2023: Security Beefed Up at Delhi’s Jama Masjid, 1,000 Personnel Deployed To Maintain Law and Order on Bakrid Festival (Watch Video).

In coastal Karnataka, Kalyana Karnataka, Kittur Karnataka region as well as Old Mysuru region, Eid-al-Adha was celebrated with fervour. Special prayers were performed in mosques in Udupi, Mangaluru and Kasaragod.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader took part in the mass prayer and later greeted people. Vishnu temples in the state wore a festive look on the auspicious occasion of Devashayani Ekadashi. Devshayani Ekadashi 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Ashadhi Ekadashi With WhatsApp Stickers, Greetings and SMS to Loved Ones.

Special prayers were performed on the occasion. According to Chaitanyadasa of ISKCON, Japa and Yajna were performed at the ISKCON temple on Kanakapura Road.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)