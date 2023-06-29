Ashadi Ekadashi, also known as Devshayani Ekadashi or Padma Ekadashi, is a Hindu religious festival that falls on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of the Hindu month of Ashadha. This year it will be observed on Thursday, June 29. As you observe Ashadi Ekadashi 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of Devshayani Ekadashi 2023 messages, Devshayani Ekadashi images, Happy Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023 greetings and Devshayani Ekadashi HD wallpapers you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Pandharpur Vitthal Rakhumai Darshan Free Live Streaming on Devshayani Ekadashi 2023.

It is an important day for devotees of Lord Vishnu, and it is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion in various parts of India, particularly in the state of Maharashtra. The festival marks the beginning of the four-month period known as Chaturmas, during which Lord Vishnu is believed to sleep. It is said that Lord Vishnu rests on the cosmic serpent Shesha in the Ksheer Sagar (ocean of milk) during this time. Devotees observe fasting and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu to seek his blessings and protection during his period of rest.

On Devshayani Ekadashi, devotees wake up early and bathe before visiting Vishnu temples. They offer flowers, fruits, sweets, and other items as a form of worship. Many people also observe a fast on this day, abstaining from food and water for the entire day or consuming only specific items like fruits, milk, and nuts. Here is a collection of messages that you can download and wish your friends and family Happy Ashadi Ekadashi 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Ekadashi 2023 List: Dates, Parana Timing, Significance and Rituals for All Fasting Days in The Year.

Wishes and Greetings for Ashadi Ekadashi 2023

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vitthal Bless You with All That You Have Dreamt Of. May All Your Wishes Get Fulfilled, and May You Always Keep Smiling. A Very Blessed Ashadhi Ekadashi to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Bow Before Lord Vishnu to Pray for Universal Peace and Happiness.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May No One Suffer from Illness, and May There Be No Hatred. Here’s Wishing You a Very Blissful Ashadhi Ekadashi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Praying to Lord Vitthal for Eternal Peace, Happiness, Good Health and Wealth on the Auspicious Day of Ashadhi Ekadashi. Happy Ashadhi Ekadashi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You All a Happy Ashadhi Ekadashi! Vitthal Vitthal Vitthala, Hari Om Vitthala!

In Maharashtra, a significant celebration takes place in the town of Pandharpur, where devotees gather to worship Lord Vitthal, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The Pandharpur Wari Yatra, a pilgrimage procession, begins in various towns and cities and culminates in Pandharpur on Ashadi Ekadashi. Thousands of devotees participate in the procession, singing devotional songs and carrying palanquins with the images of Lord Vitthal and his consort Rukmini. Wishing everyone a Happy Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023!

