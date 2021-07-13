Haridwar (Uttarakhand), Jul 13 (PTI) Eight members of a notorious interstate gang of robbers, allegedly involved in a recent heist at a jewellery shop here, have been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Three of them were arrested on July 11 and five were held a day later from Khatauli on the Muzaffarnagar bypass, Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj S told reporters here on Tuesday.

Police recovered 1.3 kg of gold, 6 kg of silver and over Rs 12 lakh in cash from them, the SSP said.

They belong to the notorious Tau gang of robbers involved in a robbery of valuables worth Rs 85 lakh at Mora Tara jewellers in Haridwar recently, the SSP said.

A search is on for three more members of the gang, he said.

Members of the gang are wanted in connection with several criminal cases in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Gujarat, he said.

The leader of the gang, Indrapal Chaudhry, is in jail at present and one Satish Chaudhry, a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, is currently operating the gang, the SSP said.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar has announced a cash award of Rs 20,000 to the police team which cracked the case.

